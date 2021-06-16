×
Tags: Biden Administration | China | Joe Biden | Russia | biden | putin | russia

Biden Faces Growing Russia-China Alliance in Putin Meeting

Wednesday, 16 June 2021 09:26 AM

Though all eyes are on President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin as the rivals square off at a long-awaited Geneva summit, an absent party looms over proceedings: Chinese President Xi Jinping.

As the United States separately tries to temper Russian aggression and rein in Chinese ambition, the two U.S. adversaries have been increasingly working together, publicly sharing their joint goals in a spectrum that stretches from diplomacy to space. And foreign relations experts expect Biden to discuss Moscow's growing ties to Beijing during the Swiss sit-down.

Wednesday, 16 June 2021 09:26 AM
