×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Joe Biden | biden | press | access | snub

Biden Continues to Snub Press – This Week's Word Count: 10

(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 24 September 2021 07:43 AM

Since entering the people’s house, President Joe Biden hasn’t made himself very available to the people.

Biden has only given one major press conference since assuming the country’s top job. He hasn’t done many one-on-one interviews with major network news outlets. And he seldom takes questions from reporters — especially ones that aren’t pre-approved by his communications team.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Since entering the people's house, President Joe Biden hasn't made himself very available to the people. Biden has only given one major press conference since assuming the country's top job. He hasn't done...
biden, press, access, snub
932
2021-43-24
Friday, 24 September 2021 07:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App