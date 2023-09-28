×
Tags: joe biden | president | impeachment | inquiry | donald trump | bill clinton | richard nixon

As Biden Probe Heats Up, Experts Warn There's No 'Typical' Impeachment

President Joe Biden listens to questions regarding an impeachment during a meeting of his Cancer Cabinet at the White House in Washington, D.C., Sept. 13. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 28 September 2023 06:27 AM EDT

Just because the first witnesses are ready to testify in the House impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden doesn't mean a formal filing and trial – never mind a potential ouster – will occur anytime soon.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has lined up the first trio of witnesses in the Biden impeachment inquiry, marking the first real, if only gradual, movement in the effort. And it's not as if things are about to speed up.

