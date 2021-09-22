Biden's Tanking Approval Rating Opens Door for 'Free-for-All' Democratic Party Primary

With President Joe Biden’s approval ratings sinking quickly in multiple polls following the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and expanding coronavirus mask and vaccine mandates, political strategists believe he could be primaried — should he run for a second term in the Oval Office.

Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports! By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive: special investigative reports

breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington

in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines

thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else! All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today! Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin