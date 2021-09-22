×
Tags: Biden Administration | biden | president | democratic party

Biden's Tanking Approval Rating Opens Door for 'Free-for-All' Democratic Party Primary

President Joe Biden (Timothy A. Clary-Pool/Getty Images)
 

Wednesday, 22 September 2021 07:28 AM

With President Joe Biden’s approval ratings sinking quickly in multiple polls following the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and expanding coronavirus mask and vaccine mandates, political strategists believe he could be primaried — should he run for a second term in the Oval Office.

Wednesday, 22 September 2021 07:27 AM
