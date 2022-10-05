A Year Later, 'Let's Go Brandon' Has 'Branded' Biden

As much as President Joe Biden would have liked the slogan “Build Back Better” to be synonymous with his White House tenure, another phrase – “Let’s Go Brandon” – is the one that communications experts say has the staying power to last throughout his entire presidency.

The trio of words, which originated just over a year ago during a NASCAR event, was born from a reporter’s live blunder when she appeared to mishear a profane anti-Biden chant and it has turned into a national anthem for those frustrated by the Biden administration’s policies.