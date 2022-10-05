×
A Year Later, 'Let's Go Brandon' Has 'Branded' Biden

(Newsmax)

Wednesday, 05 October 2022 06:28 AM EDT

As much as President Joe Biden would have liked the slogan “Build Back Better” to be synonymous with his White House tenure, another phrase – “Let’s Go Brandon” – is the one that communications experts say has the staying power to last throughout his entire presidency.

The trio of words, which originated just over a year ago during a NASCAR event, was born from a reporter’s live blunder when she appeared to mishear a profane anti-Biden chant and it has turned into a national anthem for those frustrated by the Biden administration’s policies.

platinum
