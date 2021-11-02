×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Joe Biden | Pope Francis | biden | pope meeting | reaction | catholics | progressives

Biden-Pope Huddle Slammed by Catholics, Praised by Progressives

President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Pope Francis as they meet at the Vatican, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Vatican Media via AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 02 November 2021 07:19 AM

It's a major event when a U.S. President meets with the Pope — and nearly as important is how the world reacts to it.

Hundreds of journalists covered details of the summit between Pope Francis and President Joe Biden, who became the 14th U.S. commander-in-chief to meet a pontiff at the Vatican.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
It's a major event when a U.S. President meets with the Pope - and nearly as important is how the world reacts to it. Hundreds of journalists covered details of the summit between Pope Francis and President Joe Biden...
biden, pope meeting, reaction, catholics, progressives
1254
2021-19-02
Tuesday, 02 November 2021 07:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved