Tags: Biden Administration | biden | police | back the blue

Biden's 'Back the Blue' Push Just Lip Service for Gun Control

NYPD headquarters, before the arrival of President Joe Biden on Feb. 3, 2022. (John Nacion/NurPhoto via AP)

By    |   Friday, 04 February 2022 07:25 AM

President Joe Biden toured a back-sliding New York City on Thursday afternoon, during the hours when the city is at its relative safest, ostensibly to show support for the Big Apple’s embattled police officers — though most of Biden’s focus was clearly aimed at promoting gun control legislation.

While the White House, ahead of Biden’s visit, highlighted the president’s policies that “back the blue,” the Democratic Party at large maintains a still-fractured relationship with law enforcement, albeit one that many of its more prominent firebrands don't seem in a rush to repair.

President Joe Biden toured a back-sliding New York City on Thursday afternoon, during the hours when the city is at its relative safest, ostensibly to show support for the Big Apple's embattled police officers.
Friday, 04 February 2022 07:25 AM
