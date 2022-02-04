Biden's 'Back the Blue' Push Just Lip Service for Gun Control

President Joe Biden toured a back-sliding New York City on Thursday afternoon, during the hours when the city is at its relative safest, ostensibly to show support for the Big Apple’s embattled police officers — though most of Biden’s focus was clearly aimed at promoting gun control legislation.
While the White House, ahead of Biden’s visit, highlighted the president’s policies that “back the blue,” the Democratic Party at large maintains a still-fractured relationship with law enforcement, albeit one that many of its more prominent firebrands don't seem in a rush to repair.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin