Biden Headed in Wrong Direction With North Korea

Donald Trump was able to stave off a nuclear crisis with North Korea but the Biden administration is so focused on undoing everything from the Trump years that it is heading in a direction that will make North Korea more dangerous to the U.S., say experts.

During his Senate confirmation hearings, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told senators that the new administration would conduct a full review of the U.S. approach to North Korea. National security experts say the personal relationship that Trump forged with Kim Jong Un is likely over as the new administration is expected to pivot away from direct communication at the highest level and also try to forge an Iran-type deal on North Korea’s weapons. Those approaches, say experts, are a huge mistake.