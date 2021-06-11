Biden's Pipeline Hypocrisy Is 'Puzzling'

President Joe Biden's apparent double standard on pipelines – quashing the Keystone XL project in the U.S. while clearing the way for Russia to complete its Nord Stream 2 – is a "slap in the face to Americans," policy experts say.

The pipelines briefly intersected in the news cycle this week when the Keystone XL officially met its fate – just two days after Secretary of State Antony Blinken justified the U.S. standdown on the Nord Stream 2 by saying its completion was a "fait accompli." Biden made the death of the $9 billion Keystone XL a Day 1 priority upon taking office and on Wednesday energy infrastructure company TC energy officially pulled the plug. The 1,200-mile pipeline, which had been in the works for over a decade, would have moved oil from Canada to Gulf Coast refineries.