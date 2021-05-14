Biden 'Ashamed' of Israel and Policies Could Spark War, Experts Say

After a series of landmark deals were struck between Israel and its estranged Arab neighbors during the closing months of the Trump administration, President Joe Biden's decision to focus less on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and reengage with Iran has left the U.S. scrambling as an eruption of violence in Israel swiftly escalated from street skirmishes to the brink of war.

As horrifying videos show Iran-backed terror group Hamas firing thousands of rockets indiscriminately from the Gaza Strip toward heavily populated Israeli cities and the Israeli military responding with targeted yet punishing airstrikes, the sands of the Middle East appear to have shifted drastically in only a few months.