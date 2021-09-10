Biden 'Will Most Certainly' Rethink Iraq Withdrawal After Afghanistan Debacle

President Joe Biden may be rethinking how best to remove the remaining 2,500 U.S. troops stationed in Iraq after the administration’s botched military and civilian withdrawal from Afghanistan resulted in an empowered Taliban back in charge, hundreds of Americans and thousands of Afghan allies stranded, and 13 U.S. service members murdered in a terror attack at Kabul’s airport.

The month before Afghanistan erupted in chaos, Biden in July announced that U.S. forces would be ending their combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021. Coupled with the April decision to leave Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Biden’s aim is to enter 2022 having extricated America from both wars that consumed its military for the previous two decades.