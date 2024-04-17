Biden Needs to 'Pick a Side' as Middle East Tensions Rise

As quickly as President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States’ commitment to defend Israel was “ironclad” amid an unprecedented attack from Iran, he told the Jewish state to exercise restraint in response, walking a political tightrope of a Middle East conflict that experts fear puts national security at risk.
Between offering support and telling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu they were headed for a “come to Jesus” moment over the response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, Biden has seemingly done little to deter the Iranian-proxy Houthis from attacking Red Sea shipping.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.