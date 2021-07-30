Biden, GOP Clash Over 'Science' Behind New Mask Guidelines

If COVID-19 is truly a "pandemic of the unvaccinated," as the Biden administration has claimed, many are questioning why the CDC is now recommending that those who’ve already been inoculated against the virus should mask up again — especially when the "science" behind the CDC’s switch appears so shaky.
The Tuesday guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advising re-masking walked back its relaxed guidelines for the vaccinated, advising people to mask up regardless of vaccination status in areas where the virus is quickly spreading.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin