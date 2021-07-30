Biden, GOP Clash Over 'Science' Behind New Mask Guidelines

If COVID-19 is truly a "pandemic of the unvaccinated," as the Biden administration has claimed, many are questioning why the CDC is now recommending that those who’ve already been inoculated against the virus should mask up again — especially when the "science" behind the CDC’s switch appears so shaky.

The Tuesday guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advising re-masking walked back its relaxed guidelines for the vaccinated, advising people to mask up regardless of vaccination status in areas where the virus is quickly spreading.