Biden Attacks on Ron DeSantis 'Woefully Misguided'

President Joe Biden is "woefully misguided" in blaming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other leading Republicans for the recent coronavirus case surge and is only attempting to distract Americans from his administration’s own shortcomings in combating the pandemic, political strategists say.

The political divide regarding how to combat the COVID-19 pandemic was thrust back into the spotlight this week as the Biden administration repeatedly lashed out at DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over their decisions as the Delta variant spreads — mostly among the unvaccinated and with arguable severity — in their states.