Heritage Foundation: Biden Admin Colluded With Dem Groups to Sway Vote

Tuesday, 07 May 2024 07:40 AM EDT

A new report by the Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project indicates Biden administration officials worked with Democratic Party-aligned groups to craft and implement a seemingly neutrally worded executive order for the practical effect of activating traditionally Democrat voter bases.

It claimed emails obtained by Heritage under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) show an illegal collusion between government operatives in a partisan effort to sway elections.

Tuesday, 07 May 2024 07:40 AM
