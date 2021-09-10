×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Biden Administration | Coronavirus | Vaccines | biden | covid | vaccine

Biden's Vaccine Mandate Is 'Medical Tyranny' — But It Could Be Legal

President Joe Biden speaks about combatting the coronavirus pandemic in the State Dining Room of the White House on Washington, D.C. on Sept. 9. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 10 September 2021 08:27 AM

The Biden administration’s plan to use an Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule to compel all employers with at least 100 workers to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly tests was met with shock and defiance on the right, with many lawmakers casting the plan as a clear constitutional overreach — but legal experts say the extreme measure might pass muster.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The Biden administration's plan to use an Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule to compel all employers with at least 100 workers to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly tests was met with shock and defiance on the right, with many lawmakers casting the plan...
biden, covid, vaccine
1038
2021-27-10
Friday, 10 September 2021 08:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved