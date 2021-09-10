Biden's Vaccine Mandate Is 'Medical Tyranny' — But It Could Be Legal

The Biden administration’s plan to use an Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule to compel all employers with at least 100 workers to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly tests was met with shock and defiance on the right, with many lawmakers casting the plan as a clear constitutional overreach — but legal experts say the extreme measure might pass muster.

