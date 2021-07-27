Reimposing Mask Mandates Could Backfire on Biden

Mask mandates are reemerging across the country even for vaccinated people – a move that some public health officials fear could set the country back as it struggles to encourage vaccine skeptics to get inoculated.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president, confirmed Sunday on CNN that reimposing mask mandates, even for vaccinated people, is "under active consideration."
