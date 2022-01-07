Biden's 'Pathetic' Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics Won't Protect Athletes Abroad

With a month left before skates slice the ice and skis hit the snow, Chinese President Xi Jinping appears to be the clear victor of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, with China hawks dismissing the "diplomatic boycott" of the event undertaken by the United States and other western countries as not only ineffective but a veritable reward for the communist country’s numerous transgressions.

Beijing is set to play host to a world audience for 19 days when the Winter Olympics begin there on Feb. 4, to be immediately followed by the Paralympics from March 4-13.