×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | beijing olympics | diplomatic boycott | pathetic

Biden's 'Pathetic' Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics Won't Protect Athletes Abroad

(Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 07 January 2022 07:47 AM

With a month left before skates slice the ice and skis hit the snow, Chinese President Xi Jinping appears to be the clear victor of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, with China hawks dismissing the "diplomatic boycott" of the event undertaken by the United States and other western countries as not only ineffective but a veritable reward for the communist country’s numerous transgressions.

Beijing is set to play host to a world audience for 19 days when the Winter Olympics begin there on Feb. 4, to be immediately followed by the Paralympics from March 4-13.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
With a month left before skates slice the ice and skis hit the snow, Chinese President Xi Jinping appears to be the clear victor of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, with China hawks dismissing the "diplomatic boycott...
biden, beijing olympics, diplomatic boycott, pathetic
911
2022-47-07
Friday, 07 January 2022 07:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved