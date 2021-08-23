Allies Who Lauded Biden Now Question Him After Afghanistan Debacle

During a widely panned press conference on Friday, President Joe Biden said he had "seen no question of [America’s] credibility from our allies around the world," though, if that were the case, he may need to consider updating his news sources.

Britain — perhaps the strongest U.S. ally — has been the most outspoken of America’s critics in the past several days, with one member of parliament calling Biden’s behavior "shameful" in the aftermath of the calamitous U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan that paved the way for the Taliban’s return to power there.