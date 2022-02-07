Biden's Russia 'False Flag' Claim, Syria Strike Story Raise Questions

The Biden administration’s inability or unwillingness to back up its claims regarding a pair of high-profile incidents on the global stage last week raised immediate red flags – but experts say the more concerning aspect may be the White House’s “unfortunate” hostility toward reporters asking “honest, objective questions.”

A set of exchanges between reporters and top administration officials grew heated on Thursday after media members in separate settings and listening to different briefings pressed for proof of the government’s claims only to be accused by Biden aides of naively swallowing anti-U.S. propaganda.