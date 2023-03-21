×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden administration | u.s. | china | expansionism | south pacific | solomon islands

US, China Vie for Pacific Dominance

The national flag hangs above the U.S. embassy building in Honiara, Solomon Islands on Feb. 2. (Charley Piringi/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 21 March 2023 07:13 AM EDT

The Biden administration plans to open new diplomatic missions in the island region of the South Pacific in an effort to counter Chinese expansionism in the area.

Until recently, the islands were an unquestionable part of America's sphere of influence.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The Biden administration plans to open new diplomatic missions in the island region of the South Pacific in an effort to counter Chinese expansionism in the area.
biden administration, u.s., china, expansionism, south pacific, solomon islands
1081
2023-13-21
Tuesday, 21 March 2023 07:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved