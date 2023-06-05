Biden 'Completely' Playing Politics With Space Command HQ

The Biden administration's purported U-turn on moving U.S. Space Command's permanent headquarters to Huntsville, Alabama proves the White House will "politicize anything," military analysts say.
Congressional and defense officials told NBC News that the White House was considering reneging on a Trump administration promise to move Space Command's headquarters to Alabama due to the state's recent abortion laws.
