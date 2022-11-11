×
Tags: biden administration | somalia | u.s. | counterterrorism

Is Biden's Somalia About-Face a 'Vital' US Interest?

President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., Nov. 9. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 11 November 2022 07:38 AM EST

An effort to revive the U.S. counterterrorism mission in Africa appears to be underway, with the Biden administration weighing a request by Somalia that could escalate American involvement in the region – a decision that would represent an about-face from former President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw troops and a move that military analysts say isn't necessarily in the best interest of the U.S.

A new administration in Somalia has asked the U.S. to loosen restrictions on its military drone strikes targeting Al Shabab militants as it conducts its own "all-out war" against the Islamic terrorist group that has ties to al-Qaida.

