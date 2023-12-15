×
Tags: biden | administration | pete buttigieg | travel

Buttigieg's Failures Could Signal Bumpy Holiday Travel Season

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 15 December 2023 06:46 AM EST

With a record 7.5 million people expected to use air travel during the December holiday season, many passengers fear that the Biden administration — and particularly Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — hasn’t taken enough precautions to prevent a repeat of the delays, cancellations, and hassles that dampened the festive mood last year.

Last year a combination of inclement weather and internal airline snafus led to mass chaos at airports across the country as thousands of travelers were left stranded for days.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


With a record 7.5 million people expected to use air travel during the December holiday season, many passengers fear that the Biden administration - and particularly Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg - hasn't taken enough precautions to prevent a repeat of the delays,...
Friday, 15 December 2023 06:46 AM
