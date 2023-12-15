Buttigieg's Failures Could Signal Bumpy Holiday Travel Season

With a record 7.5 million people expected to use air travel during the December holiday season, many passengers fear that the Biden administration — and particularly Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — hasn’t taken enough precautions to prevent a repeat of the delays, cancellations, and hassles that dampened the festive mood last year.

Last year a combination of inclement weather and internal airline snafus led to mass chaos at airports across the country as thousands of travelers were left stranded for days.