×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden administration | palestinian | antisemitism

Biden Administration Publicly Silent on Palestinian Antisemitism

President Joe Biden (Getty)

By    |   Wednesday, 14 December 2022 06:41 AM EST

While opposing antisemitism has become a frequent rhetorical theme for the Biden administration, the White House appears to have consistently overlooked such bigoted beliefs in its dealings with the Palestinians.

Antisemitic textbooks are the norm for Palestinian children, and antisemitic broadcasts are a continuous occurrence for the Palestinian Authority’s official television channel.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
While opposing antisemitism has become a frequent rhetorical theme for the Biden administration, the White House appears to have consistently overlooked such bigoted beliefs in its dealings with the Palestinians. Antisemitic textbooks are the norm for Palestinian children,...
biden administration, palestinian, antisemitism
826
2022-41-14
Wednesday, 14 December 2022 06:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved