Biden Administration Publicly Silent on Palestinian Antisemitism

While opposing antisemitism has become a frequent rhetorical theme for the Biden administration, the White House appears to have consistently overlooked such bigoted beliefs in its dealings with the Palestinians.
Antisemitic textbooks are the norm for Palestinian children, and antisemitic broadcasts are a continuous occurrence for the Palestinian Authority’s official television channel.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin