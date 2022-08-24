Biden Team Defends Palestinian Terrorist Front Groups

Even as critics blast President Joe Biden's controversial quest to reach a new nuclear deal with terror-sponsor Iran, the administration last week also came out in support of six Palestinian non-governmental organizations that are linked with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – a State Department designated terrorist organization.

The groups, which received U.S. backing after their offices were closed by Israeli security forces, included Addameer Prisoners' Rights group; Al-Haq rights group; the Union of Palestinian Women Committees; the Union of Agricultural Work Committees; and the Bisan Center for Research and Development. The Palestinian Liberation Organization has since offered its headquarters as a base of operations for these groups.