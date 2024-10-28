WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: biden administration | india | sikh | terrorist | united states

WH Meeting With Sikh Separatist Allies Strains US-India Ties

By    |   Tuesday, 29 October 2024 07:21 AM EDT

The Biden White House's September meeting with advocates for a Sikh separatist who India considers a terrorist has created diplomatic waves between the U.S. and India.

The meeting took place prior to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit with President Joe Biden for the Quad Summit.

India has become a key U.S. ally in the Quad strategy to contain Chinese expansionism, and some fear this engagement could jeopardize the alliance.
