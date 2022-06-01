Gun-Makers Say Biden's Attacks Aren't New, Still Misguided

President Joe Biden had sought to cast the arms industry as a villain long before the horrific shooting last week at a Texas elementary school – but gun manufacturers say that hostility is misplaced, pointing to their role outfitting law enforcement officers and soldiers, and stressing that, when it comes to ensuring average Americans can exercise their Constitutional rights, firearm makers are essential workers.

After a crazed gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers during the shocking May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Biden repeated a familiar refrain, railing against what he claims are inadequate gun control laws and singling out the arms industry.