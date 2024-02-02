×
Tags: biden administration | fbi | terror | watchlist | u.s. | southern border | immigration

Hundreds With Terror Ties Nabbed at 'Vulnerable' US Border

Military-style humvees are parked along the border wall near Texas Southmost College in Brownsville, Texas. (Getty Images)
 

By    |   Friday, 02 February 2024 07:53 AM EST

Records show that under the Biden administration's watch, hundreds of individuals on the FBI's terror watchlist have been apprehended crossing the porous southern border into the U.S., a stunning assault on the homeland's ineffective immigration controls at a time when Islamist attacks against American troops overseas are surging.

Customs and Border Protection officials contend that encounters with migrants who have terror ties are rare, however, since fiscal year 2021, documents show that over 300 people on the terror watchlist were apprehended illegally crossing the Southern border, with 169 arrests taking place from October 2022 to September 2023.

Records show hundreds of individuals on the FBI's terror watchlist have been apprehended crossing the southern border into the U.S., an assault on the homeland's ineffective immigration controls at a time when attacks against American troops overseas are surging.
