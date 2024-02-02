Hundreds With Terror Ties Nabbed at 'Vulnerable' US Border

Records show that under the Biden administration's watch, hundreds of individuals on the FBI's terror watchlist have been apprehended crossing the porous southern border into the U.S., a stunning assault on the homeland's ineffective immigration controls at a time when Islamist attacks against American troops overseas are surging.
Customs and Border Protection officials contend that encounters with migrants who have terror ties are rare, however, since fiscal year 2021, documents show that over 300 people on the terror watchlist were apprehended illegally crossing the Southern border, with 169 arrests taking place from October 2022 to September 2023.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.