Biden's Cancer 'Moonshot' a Reboot of His Troubled Charity, Obama Plan

The cancer charity founded by President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, in 2017 spent heavily on staff salaries but gave no money to research in its first two years of existence, federal filings show, raising questions about whether the Biden administration's rebooted cancer "moonshot" plan will wind up – much like the current American effort to return to the lunar surface – stuck on the pad.

To mark the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy's legendary "we choose to go to the moon" speech, Biden spoke at Kennedy's Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Monday to relaunch the new "American Moonshot," a plan that is geared toward eradicating cancer "as we know it."