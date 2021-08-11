Biden Team Slammed for Celebrity, Influencer Vaccine Push

As the Biden administration scrambles to convince vaccine-hesitant Americans to get inoculated against COVID-19, public health experts say there’s a better way to promote confidence in vaccines and encourage jabs than the current strategy, which appears to consist of "throwing things at the board to see what sticks."

In their bid to combat what the White House has dubbed the "pandemic of the unvaccinated," Biden and his team have stumbled with a far-from-cohesive approach that’s included everything from rewarding people with $100 to the most recent dud: producing a viral Tik Tok video with influencer Benny Drama playing "Kooper," a young, flamboyant intern for press secretary Jen Psaki.