Will Independents Running for President Hurt Biden or GOP?

President Joe Biden’s biggest obstacle to securing a second term may not be the potential general election rematch against his predecessor, GOP front-runner and former President Donald Trump, but the emergence of several noteworthy independent candidates, political strategists say.

With two recognizable names, progressive university scholar Cornel West and activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., officially announcing plans to pursue White House runs as independents, experts say that Biden’s path to reelection has become that much more challenging.