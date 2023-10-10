×
Tags: biden | 2024 election | cornel west | robert f. kennedy jr.

Will Independents Running for President Hurt Biden or GOP?

With recognizable names including activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially announcing plans to pursue White House runs as independents, experts say that President Joe Biden’s path to reelection has become that much more challenging. (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 10 October 2023 06:39 AM EDT

President Joe Biden’s biggest obstacle to securing a second term may not be the potential general election rematch against his predecessor, GOP front-runner and former President Donald Trump, but the emergence of several noteworthy independent candidates, political strategists say.

With two recognizable names, progressive university scholar Cornel West and activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., officially announcing plans to pursue White House runs as independents, experts say that Biden’s path to reelection has become that much more challenging.


Tuesday, 10 October 2023 06:39 AM
