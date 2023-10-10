Will Independents Running for President Hurt Biden or GOP?

President Joe Biden’s biggest obstacle to securing a second term may not be the potential general election rematch against his predecessor, GOP front-runner and former President Donald Trump, but the emergence of several noteworthy independent candidates, political strategists say.
With two recognizable names, progressive university scholar Cornel West and activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., officially announcing plans to pursue White House runs as independents, experts say that Biden’s path to reelection has become that much more challenging.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.