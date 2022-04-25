×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: barack obama | obamacare | healthcare | aca

Father of Cancer-Stricken Girl Slams 'Evils' of Obamacare

Former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden shake hands during an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 5. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 25 April 2022 06:31 AM

Former President Barack Obama returned to the White House earlier this month to celebrate the 12th anniversary of his signature healthcare law and boast of the ways the legislation is "making a difference in the lives" of Americans – but as one northern Virginia father recently recounted, that difference hasn't been a positive one for all.

Just days before Obama joined President Joe Biden for an April 5 event at which proposed expansions were announced for the Affordable Care Act – commonly referred to as Obamacare – Christopher Briggs took his story to Congress. That March 29 testimony was part of Briggs' quest to see the law repealed after several nightmarish years in which he learned the ACA's downsides firsthand while his daughter battled cancer.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Former President Barack Obama returned to the White House earlier this month to celebrate the 12th anniversary of his signature healthcare law and boast of the ways the legislation is "making a difference in the lives" of Americans.
barack obama, obamacare, healthcare, aca
1167
2022-31-25
Monday, 25 April 2022 06:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved