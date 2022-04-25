Father of Cancer-Stricken Girl Slams 'Evils' of Obamacare

Former President Barack Obama returned to the White House earlier this month to celebrate the 12th anniversary of his signature healthcare law and boast of the ways the legislation is "making a difference in the lives" of Americans – but as one northern Virginia father recently recounted, that difference hasn't been a positive one for all.

Just days before Obama joined President Joe Biden for an April 5 event at which proposed expansions were announced for the Affordable Care Act – commonly referred to as Obamacare – Christopher Briggs took his story to Congress. That March 29 testimony was part of Briggs' quest to see the law repealed after several nightmarish years in which he learned the ACA's downsides firsthand while his daughter battled cancer.