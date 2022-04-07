×
Obama's Return to White House Reminds Democrats What Biden Lacks

Former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden shake hands during an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 5. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 07 April 2022 06:31 AM

Former President Barack Obama's return to the White House on Tuesday was publicly meant to mark the 12th anniversary of Obamacare's passage, furtively designed for Obama to help boost President Joe Biden's flagging approval ratings, and ultimately uncomfortable for Democrats, who were faced with the stark contrast of the dynamic and eloquent ex-president and his stumbling former running mate.

In his first trip back to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. since yielding to former President Donald Trump's arrival in 2017, Obama joined Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to deliver remarks on the Affordable Care Act, Obama's controversial signature policy achievement.

