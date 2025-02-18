WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: banking | republicans | tim scott | joe biden | overdraft fees | biden administration

GOP Looks to End Biden's Overdraft Fee Reductions

As his term ended, Republicans warned former President Joe Biden against "midnight rulemaking," including his last-minute decision to cap overdraft fees. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 26 February 2025 07:47 AM EST

As it was on its way out the door, House and Senate Republicans warned the Biden administration against "midnight rulemaking."

Those warnings, including Biden's last-second decision to cap overdraft fees at banks and credit unions," fell on deaf ears.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
As it was on its way out the door, House and Senate Republicans warned the Biden administration against "midnight rulemaking."
banking, republicans, tim scott, joe biden, overdraft fees, biden administration
804
2025-47-26
Wednesday, 26 February 2025 07:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved