Study: Credit Scores Better Predictor of Bank Overdrafts Than Race, Income

By    |   Tuesday, 10 June 2025 07:21 AM EDT

Opponents of Congress' decision to lift the Biden-era cap on overdraft fees last month claimed doing so would disproportionately hurt low-income, Black and Hispanic households were wrong, according to a new study released by Liberty Street Economics.

Credit scores, the study's authors said in a report posted to the New York Fed's website, are the primary determining factor in the frequency with which people pay overdraft fees, not their race or income.

Tuesday, 10 June 2025 07:21 AM
