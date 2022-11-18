Ballot Harvesting Provides 'Pathway to Winning Elections'

Instead of complaining about the potential problems posed by ballot harvesting – a practice in which third parties are permitted by law to collect and deliver ballots in many states – election experts say Republicans should embrace it where it's legal, win elections, and then ultimately outlaw the practice they despise.

In roughly 30 states, completed ballots can legally be returned to an election office, polling station, or drop box on behalf of another voter. The practice, also known as ballot collecting, is most common in states where voting by mail is prevalent. Mail voting was already expanding when the 2020 pandemic lockdowns caused its popularity to explode, as many Americans were afraid to vote in person.