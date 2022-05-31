×
Tags: background check | firearms | mass shootings | gun control | laws

Expanded Background Checks Not 'Common Sense' Fix for Mass Shootings

A customer fills out a background check form. (George Frey/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 31 May 2022 06:40 AM

Democrats have ratcheted up their calls to pass "common sense" gun control laws by pushing "expanded" background checks in the wake of the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas – but legal experts say the proposals aren't entirely "common sense," wouldn't have prevented either of the current tragedies, and likely won't thwart a future mass shooting.

While facts about the Robb Elementary School shooter, deceased 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, continue to emerge, it appears that Ramos purchased his firearms legally, meaning that he passed a background check. The check would have come back clean for Ramos given that he had no criminal record and no one in law enforcement, his family, or his school had ever filed a petition seeking to remove firearms from his possession due to a potential threat to himself or others.

