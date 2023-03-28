×
Tags: authors | books | censorship

Progressive Literary Crusade Is 'Destroying Culture'

Agatha Christie novels are being rewritten to eliminate what has been deemed potentially offensive language. (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 28 March 2023 06:23 AM EDT

Even the world’s most famous mystery writer and one of the best-selling novelists of all time isn’t immune to the censorship crusade that progressives have waged against the literary world.

Agatha Christie novels that follow the adventures of fictional detectives Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple are being rewritten to eliminate what has been deemed potentially offensive language – including insults and references to ethnicity. News of the alterations comes on the heels of several other famous writers – including esteemed children’s author Roald Dahl and iconic James Bond creator Ian Fleming – being censored by “sensitivity” readers in the U.K.

authors, books, censorship
Tuesday, 28 March 2023 06:23 AM
