Progressive Literary Crusade Is 'Destroying Culture'

Even the world’s most famous mystery writer and one of the best-selling novelists of all time isn’t immune to the censorship crusade that progressives have waged against the literary world.

Agatha Christie novels that follow the adventures of fictional detectives Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple are being rewritten to eliminate what has been deemed potentially offensive language – including insults and references to ethnicity. News of the alterations comes on the heels of several other famous writers – including esteemed children’s author Roald Dahl and iconic James Bond creator Ian Fleming – being censored by “sensitivity” readers in the U.K.