Multiple AGs Join Fight Against Birthright Citizenship

Wednesday, 05 November 2025 07:59 AM EST

Arguments to overturn President Donald Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship have "serious merit flaws," "glaring deficiencies," and are filled with "puffery," attorneys general from across the country said in supporting the president.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments during its current session after lower courts ruled against Trump, who signed the executive order almost immediately after taking office.

Wednesday, 05 November 2025 07:59 AM
