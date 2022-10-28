×
Tags: astros | phillies | world series | baseball

Media's 'Nonstop' Focus on Race Obscures MLB Playoff Race

 Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros participates in the World Series workout day at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 27, 2022, in Houston, Texas. (Carmen Mandato/Getty)

By    |   Friday, 28 October 2022 01:49 PM EDT

On the eve of the 118th World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros, the storyline could have been about the dominant Astros searching for their second title in four tries during the past six years or the upstart Phillies making it back to the Fall Classic after a decade of underachieving — but that would be for "the old ball game," and baseball is now the "woke" ball game.

Despite both the Phillies and Astros boasting rosters reflecting the massive popularity of America’s pastime in Latin culture, The Associated Press ran an article essentially brushing back Major League Baseball due to a lack of American-born Black players taking the field in the best-of-seven series for the first time since 1950.

Friday, 28 October 2022 01:49 PM
