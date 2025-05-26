Survey: Astrology, Tarot Cards, Fortune Tellers Still Popular

Many of the tenets popularized in the New Age movement nearly six decades ago are alive and well as a third of Americans still consult astrology, tarot cards and even fortune tellers for a glimpse of the future.
The results of a Pew Research survey released last week show 30% of U.S. adults consult astrology (horoscopes), tarot cards or a fortune teller at least once or twice a year, with the majority, nearly 30% of that group, saying they opt for astrology vs. tarot cards (12%) and fortune tellers (6%).
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin