Survey: Astrology, Tarot Cards, Fortune Tellers Still Popular

Sylvia Quintero, an astrologist and tarot card reader, shares her visions on politics and the future. About 30% of Americans still use astrology, tarot cards, or fortune tellers. (Getty Images)
 

Wednesday, 28 May 2025 07:16 AM EDT

Many of the tenets popularized in the New Age movement nearly six decades ago are alive and well as a third of Americans still consult astrology, tarot cards and even fortune tellers for a glimpse of the future.

The results of a Pew Research survey released last week show 30% of U.S. adults consult astrology (horoscopes), tarot cards or a fortune teller at least once or twice a year, with the majority, nearly 30% of that group, saying they opt for astrology vs. tarot cards (12%) and fortune tellers (6%).

Wednesday, 28 May 2025 07:16 AM
