From Secrecy to Science: AI, Bipartisan Push Probes UFO Mysteries

In a world awash with grainy videos and wild tales of alien aircraft, artificial intelligence is becoming America's high-tech ally in decoding unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAP — the modern term for UFOs after experts deemed it carried a sci-fi stigma.

A recent bombshell interview with Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., on "The Joe Rogan Experience," reignited calls for government transparency, while experts like Robert Powell of the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies advocates that scientists be afforded the latest technology, including AI-driven research, to sift fact from fiction.