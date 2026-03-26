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Tags: artificial intelligence | chatbots | addiction | children | social media

Experts Sound Alarm on Addictive AI Chatbots

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 08 April 2026 07:11 AM EDT

You might start by asking a chatbot how to cook dinner, fix a lawnmower or choose your next Netflix series.

Over time, though, the interaction can become more personal. You begin sharing what you like and dislike, your thoughts on relationships and your daily frustrations. In response, the chatbot — designed to be agreeable and engaging — tells you what you want to hear and offers what seem like helpful solutions.

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You might start by asking a chatbot how to cook dinner, fix a lawnmower or choose your next Netflix series.
artificial intelligence, chatbots, addiction, children, social media
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2026-11-08
Wednesday, 08 April 2026 07:11 AM
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