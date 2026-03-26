Experts Sound Alarm on Addictive AI Chatbots

You might start by asking a chatbot how to cook dinner, fix a lawnmower or choose your next Netflix series.
Over time, though, the interaction can become more personal. You begin sharing what you like and dislike, your thoughts on relationships and your daily frustrations. In response, the chatbot — designed to be agreeable and engaging — tells you what you want to hear and offers what seem like helpful solutions.
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