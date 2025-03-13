North Carolina Citizen Group: County Prioritized Relief Funds by Race

After reports that North Carolina's Buncombe County prioritized hurricane relief funds by race and sex, the city of Asheville, located in the county, has now given preference to the same two groups in handing out small business grants while enacting other programs based on income.

Asheville experienced widespread devastation from Hurricane Helene in September 2024. The city said in its 2024 Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery action plan released earlier this month that its Small Business Support Program would "prioritize assistance for minority and women-owned businesses within the scoring criteria outlined within the policies and procedures."