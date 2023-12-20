×
Tags: army | technology | ai | drones | robots | combat | casualties

General: Army Looking to Technology to Reduce Casualties

U.S. Army soldiers stand in formation next to a U.S. flag as they take part in a joint military exercise at the Novo Selo military ground, northwestern Bulgaria, Sept. 26. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 20 December 2023 07:53 AM EST

The U.S. Army is looking to technology – including robots and drones – to reduce combat casualties, a top general said last week.

Gen. James Rainey made his comments at a forum sponsored by the Association of the U.S. Army in Arlington, Va. that was attended by active and retired Army officers, foreign military dignitaries, and defense contractors.

John Rossomando | editorial.rossomando@newsmax.com

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


