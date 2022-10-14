Army Leaders: Drones, Autonomous Vehicles Changing Face of Warfare

As unmanned vehicles and aerial drones rapidly transform the 21st-century battlefield, the U.S. military is increasingly devoting resources to developing both cutting-edge tech for use by American troops and countermeasures for systems possessed by rivals and enemies, from peer competitors such as Russia or China to a growing array of terrorist organizations.
Army Chief of Staff James McConville told reporters during a press conference this week at the Association of the U.S. Army's annual convention that the Army views such systems as an important "arrow" in its quiver.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin