×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: army | drones | warfare | rocket system | weapons

Army Leaders: Drones, Autonomous Vehicles Changing Face of Warfare

Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville testifies during a Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 10. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 14 October 2022 07:28 AM EDT

As unmanned vehicles and aerial drones rapidly transform the 21st-century battlefield, the U.S. military is increasingly devoting resources to developing both cutting-edge tech for use by American troops and countermeasures for systems possessed by rivals and enemies, from peer competitors such as Russia or China to a growing array of terrorist organizations.

Army Chief of Staff James McConville told reporters during a press conference this week at the Association of the U.S. Army's annual convention that the Army views such systems as an important "arrow" in its quiver.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
As unmanned vehicles and aerial drones rapidly transform the 21st-century battlefield.
army, drones, warfare, rocket system, weapons
1393
2022-28-14
Friday, 14 October 2022 07:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved