Army Leaders: Drones, Autonomous Vehicles Changing Face of Warfare

As unmanned vehicles and aerial drones rapidly transform the 21st-century battlefield, the U.S. military is increasingly devoting resources to developing both cutting-edge tech for use by American troops and countermeasures for systems possessed by rivals and enemies, from peer competitors such as Russia or China to a growing array of terrorist organizations.

Army Chief of Staff James McConville told reporters during a press conference this week at the Association of the U.S. Army's annual convention that the Army views such systems as an important "arrow" in its quiver.