New Arizona UFO Sightings Likely 'Sophisticated' Foreign Tech

Military pilots training in restricted air combat zones in Arizona have reported encounters with a string of mysterious – and often intrusive – unidentified objects, raising concerns among experts that the increasingly frequent episodes could be run-ins with the advanced tech of a foreign adversary.
According to Federal Aviation Administration records obtained by The Drive, a site that focuses on military, tech, and automotive news, military pilots have for the past three years been reporting an uptick in small unidentified objects that swarm, move rapidly, and have even damaged some of America's best fighter planes.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin