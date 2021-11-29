×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: China | apple | tim cook | china | world peace through world trade | nazis

Apple's 'Tone Deaf' Tim Cook References IBM's Ties to Nazis In China Defense

Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple's "Ted Lasso" season 2 premiere event red carpet at the Pacific Design Center, in West Hollywood, California, July 15, 2021. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 29 November 2021 07:34 AM

Apple CEO Tim Cook may want to avoid a repeat mention of IBM’s 1930s "World Peace Through World Trade" slogan when defending his decision to work with China — especially considering the phrase was often used to protect the tech company’s business deals with Nazi Germany.

During an interview with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times DealBook online summit, Cook said companies should conduct business everywhere they can.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Apple CEO Tim Cook may want to avoid a repeat mention of IBM's 1930s "World Peace Through World Trade" slogan when defending his decision to work with China - especially considering the phrase...
apple, tim cook, china, world peace through world trade, nazis
615
2021-34-29
Monday, 29 November 2021 07:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved