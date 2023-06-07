×
Antisemitism Bill 'Key Step' to Hold Colleges Accountable

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., pictured, introduced the "Stop Antisemitism on College Campuses Act" on Thursday. (AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 07 June 2023 07:26 AM EDT

Jewish organizations working to expose antisemitism and hold accountable those who make such statements are cheering a new proposal that will withhold federal funding for colleges that promote antisemitism, calling it a "key step" toward ending anti-Jewish bigotry.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., introduced the "Stop Antisemitism on College Campuses Act" on Thursday. The bill would block universities that "authorize antisemitic events on campus" from participating in student loan and grant programs.

