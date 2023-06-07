Antisemitism Bill 'Key Step' to Hold Colleges Accountable

Jewish organizations working to expose antisemitism and hold accountable those who make such statements are cheering a new proposal that will withhold federal funding for colleges that promote antisemitism, calling it a "key step" toward ending anti-Jewish bigotry.
Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., introduced the "Stop Antisemitism on College Campuses Act" on Thursday. The bill would block universities that "authorize antisemitic events on campus" from participating in student loan and grant programs.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin